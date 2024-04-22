Supreme Court allows soccer promoter’s antitrust suit over FIFA policy on league matches to proceed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing a soccer promoter’s antitrust lawsuit to go forward against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation over the world governing body’s policy of not permitting a country to host league matches involving teams from other countries. Monday’s order leaves in a place a federal appeals court ruling in favor of Relevent Sports, controlled by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Relevent sued after FIFA disrupted its plan to host a Spanish league match between Barcelona and Girona in Florida and U.S. Soccer blocked a league match between teams from Ecuador. A district court dismissed the lawsuit. An appeals court reinstated it. The Biden administration weighed in on Relevent’s side.