Without cameras to go live, the Trump trial is proving the potency of live blogs as news tools

NEW YORK (AP) — With cameras not allowed at former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York, live news blogs are coming into their own as an important news tool. During opening statements on Monday, CNN used a third of its screen for printed dispatches from its reporters in the courtroom. Live blogs were also big parts of coverage by traditional outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post and Associated Press. These outlets have used blogs for big events in the past, but unlike something like the Academy Awards, there’s no traditional television coverage as competition.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.