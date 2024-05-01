‘Miss Peregrine’ author Ransom Riggs to launch new fantasy series, ‘Sunderworld’

NEW YORK (AP) — “Sunderworld, Vol. 1 The Extraordinary Disappointments of Leopold Berry” begins the adventures of a Los Angeles teen who after his mother’s death has some surreal encounters in his everyday life. Dutton Books for Young Readers is a Penguin Random House imprint that will publish “Sunderworld” on Aug. 27. The “Miss Peregrine” novels by Riggs have sold more than 10 million copies. The first book in the series was “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” and was adapted by Tim Burton into a 2016 film starring Eva Green.

