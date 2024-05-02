British police officer pleads guilty to terror charges for showing support for Hamas on WhatsApp

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer has pleaded guilty to terror charges for showing support on social media for Hamas. West Yorkshire constable Mohammed Adil admitted in a London court Thursday that he shared two images on WhatsApp supporting Hamas, which is designated a terror group and banned in the U.K. A prosecutor says Adil posted images of a fighter wearing a Hamas headband with a quote from the group’s military leader. The posting was made to more than a 1,000 of his contacts three weeks after Hamas and other Palestinian militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Sentencing is scheduled June 4.

