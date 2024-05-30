Donald Trump is convicted of a felony. Here’s how that affects the 2024 presidential race

NEW YORK (AP) — Having been convicted of 34 felonies, Donald Trump cannot own a gun, hold public office or even vote in many states. But in 158 days, voters across America will decide whether he will return to the White House to serve another four years as the nation’s president. Trump’s 34 felony convictions in his New York hush money trial on Thursday is a stunning development in an already unorthodox presidential election with profound implications for the justice system and perhaps U.S. democracy itself. But in a deeply divided America, it’s unclear whether Trump’s status as someone with a felony conviction will have any impact at all on the 2024 election.

