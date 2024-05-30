Former US senator from Indiana Joe Donnelly to step down as US ambassador to the Vatican
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. ambassador to the Vatican and former U.S. senator from Indiana Joe Donnelly is stepping down and returning to Indiana. President Joe Biden nominated Donnelly for the position in 2021 and he was confirmed as ambassador to the Holy See in 2022. In a post on the social platform X on Thursday, his office confirmed he will leave the position July 8 and did not cite a reason for his departure. Donnelly is a Democrat and served six years in the U.S. House representing a South Bend-area district before being elected to the Senate in 2012. He lost his 2018 reelection bid to Republican Mike Braun.