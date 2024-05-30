Lava continues to flow from Iceland volcano but not at powerful level as eruption

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Lava continues to spurt from a volcano in southwestern Iceland but the activity has calmed significantly from when it erupted. Scientists say the eruption on Wednesday was the fifth and most powerful since the volcanic system near Grindavik reawakened in December after 800 years, gushing record levels of lava as its fissure grew to more than 2 miles in length. Volcanologist Dave McGarvie says the amount of lava initially flowing from the crater could have buried the soccer pitch at Wembley Stadium in London under about 50 feet of lava every minute. Grindavik, a coastal town, and the popular tourist spot the Blue Lagoon remain evacuated.

