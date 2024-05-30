Ohio House pairs fix assuring President Biden is on fall ballot with foreign nationals giving ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A temporary fix allowing President Joe Biden to appear on this fall’s ballot has cleared the Ohio House, along with a ban on foreign nationals contributing to state ballot campaigns that representatives said was demanded in exchange by the Ohio Senate. The votes came Thursday during a rare special session convened by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. The Senate planned to consider both bills Friday. Democrats accused Republican supermajorities in both chambers of exploiting the Biden conundrum to undermine direct democracy. The move comes after Ohio voters overwhelmingly sided against prevailing GOP positions on three separate ballot measures last year.

