Police say suspect, bystander hurt in grocery store shootout with officers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police near Cincinnati say a suspect with a gun and a bystander inside a grocery store were shot and injured during a shootout with officers. Colerain Township Police Chief Ed Cordie said officers responded to a call about shots fired at a Kroger store Wednesday and that when they arrived the suspect pointed a gun at police outside the store. The police chief that after they exchanged shots, the suspect retreated into the store and they continued the gunfight inside the store. He says both the suspect and bystander are expected to survive.

