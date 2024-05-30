Power conferences join ACC in asking a Florida court to keep the league’s TV deals with ESPN private

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Three power conferences have joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in urging a Tallahassee court to keep the league’s TV deals with ESPN private. The Big Ten, the Big 12 and the Southeastern Conference filed a joint request in Leon County Circuit Court this week supporting the ACC’s claim that the documents must remain confidential to protect trade secrets. The filing was a response to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s complaint last month. Moody accused the ACC of breaking Florida’s public records law by not providing a copy of the league’s TV contracts. Those documents are potentially relevant in ongoing lawsuits between Florida State and the ACC as the Seminoles consider leaving the league.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.