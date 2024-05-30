South Africa’s election results may only be the start of a rocky political process. Here’s why

The real politicking in South Africa may start after the election results are announced as the country faces the possibility of no outright winner. Early results Thursday showed the ruling African National Congress at well below 50% of the national vote as counting continued, reinforcing pre-election analysis that it may lose its outright majority in the coming days. Opposition parties will proclaim that as a victory for change but it’s unclear how that change would ultimately materialize should the ANC lose its majority. The ANC is still widely expected to be the largest party so there might be complications coming over how South Africa forms a coalition government and chooses the president.

