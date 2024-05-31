Biden says Hamas is ‘no longer capable’ of carrying out another major attack against Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel as he urges Israelis and Hams to come to a deal to release remaining hostages for an extended cease-fire. Biden on Friday addressed the nearly eight-month Israel-Hamas war as the Israeli military confirmed that its forces are now operating in central parts of Rafah in its expanding offensive in the southern Gaza city. Biden calls it “a truly a decisive moment. The Democrat adds that Hamas says it wants a cease-fire, and an Israeli-phased deal is an opportunity to prove “whether they really mean it.”

By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

