Biden says questioning Trump’s guilty verdicts is ‘dangerous’ and ‘irresponsible’
By SEUNG MIN KIM and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Donald Trump was found guilty and “it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this is rigged just because they don’t like the verdict.” Biden’s comments came the day after the conclusion of Trump’s criminal trial in New York, when the former president was convicted on all 34 felony charges in a hush money case stemming from the 2016 election.