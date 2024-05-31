China says ‘hard to meet’ discussions on Russia-Ukraine war, citing problems with arrangements

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will be “‘hard to meet” calls for discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war because of problems with arrangements. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday that “China’s hopes appear to be hard to meet at the meeting.” Mao also said “there is still a clear gap between the arrangements for the meeting and the demands of the Chinese side as well as the general expectations of the international community.” Mao gave no details but said that China has ”informed parties concerned about our considerations and concerns” and would keep in touch with all parties concerned. China claims to be neutral in the conflict but has strongly backed Russia.

