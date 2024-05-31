El Salvador says it foiled a plot to plant bombs on the day of President Bukele’s inauguration

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador says it has foiled a plot to plant bombs around the country to coincide with President Nayib Bukele’s inauguration on Saturday. The National Police said the plot involved “veterans” of the country’s 1980-1992 civil war, an apparent reference to former leftist guerillas. Police posted photos of cylinders of explosives with fuses and sacks of ammonium nitrate it said had been seized in raids. In February, the highly popular Bukele easily won a second term in his country’s presidential elections. He has sparked criticism for his anti-gang raids and mass arrests, but the supposed bomb plot may have been related to the 1992 peace accords.

