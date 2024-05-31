Evers appoints replacement for University of Wisconsin regent who refuses to step down

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a replacement for a conservative-leaning Universities of Wisconsin regent who is refusing to step down. Robert Atwell’s seven-year term on the Board of Regents expires this month. Atwell has said he won’t step down until the state Senate confirms his successor. The state Supreme Court ruled in 2022 that political appointees don’t have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their replacement. Evers announced Friday that he has picked bankruptcy attorney Tim Nixon to replace Atwell. A message left with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu’s office on Friday inquiring about the prospects of a confirmation vote before the November elections wasn’t immediately returned.

