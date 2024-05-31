Not guilty plea for suspect in killing of nursing student found on University of Georgia campus

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of killing a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in her death. A grand jury in early May returned an indictment charging Jose Ibarra with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and other crimes in the February killing of Laken Hope Riley. The 10-count indictment accuses Ibarra of hitting the Augusta University College of Nursing student in the head, asphyxiating her and pulling up her clothing with the intent to rape her. Judge H. Patrick Haggard said Friday morning that he’s hoping for a trial in the fall.

