Papua New Guinea’s prime minister visits the site of a landslide estimated to have killed hundreds

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Papua New Guinea’s prime minister has visited the site of a major landslide that is estimated to have buried hundreds of villagers in the South Pacific island nation’s mountainous interior a week ago. James Marape told hundreds who gathered near the devastated Yambali village on Friday that the list of governments and world leaders that have sent their condolences includes the United States, China, India, France, Malaysia and the Czech Republic. The first mechanized excavator arrived at the scene on Sunday But it hasn’t been permitted to start removing the boulders, rocks and splintered trees that have buried a 150-to-200 meter or 500-to-650 foot stretch of the Enga province’s main highway because the ground is too unstable.

