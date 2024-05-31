Russia and Ukraine exchange POWs for the first time in three months

SUMY REGION, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and Russia have exchanged prisoners of war, each sending back 75 POWs in the first such swap in the past three months. The Ukrainians were returned on several buses that drove into the northern Sumy region. As they disembarked, they shouted joyfully and called their families to tell them they were home. Some knelt and kissed the ground, while many wrapped themselves in yellow-blue flags. They hugged one another, breaking into tears. Many appeared emaciated and poorly dressed. The exchange was the fourth prisoner swap this year and the 52nd since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The two sides have traded blame for what they say is a slowdown in the swaps.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.