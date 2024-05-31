US plans to impose new visa restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials after security verdicts

HONG KONG (AP) — The United States has expressed its deep concerns about the convictions of 14 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong under a Beijing-imposed national security law. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Friday that it was taking steps to impose new visa restrictions on mainland Chinese and Hong Kong officials responsible for the implementation of the sweeping legislation. But he didn’t provide more details about the looming restrictions and who they would target. The 14 convicted activists were among 47 activists who were charged in the city’s biggest national security case to date. The prosecution dealt a heavy blow to the city’s pro-democracy movement following huge anti-government protests in 2019.

