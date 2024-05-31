Water main break disrupts businesses, tourist attractions in downtown Atlanta, other areas of city

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta officials say a water main break has interrupted water service and led to low water pressure in the city’s downtown and other parts of Georgia’s capital. The city’s water department says crews on Friday were “working aggressively” to make emergency repairs to the 32-inch water main. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that some Atlanta and Fulton County offices closed because of the issue. Tourist attractions were also affected, including the Georgia Aquarium, which ended operations early. Zoo Atlanta closed early, at 1 p.m. Friday, because of the water pressure issues.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.