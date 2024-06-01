34 in police custody after pro-Palestinian protest at Brooklyn Museum, damage to artwork reported

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say 34 people are in custody following a pro-Palestinian protest at the Brooklyn Museum. Hundreds of protesters marched on the museum Friday afternoon, set up tents in the lobby and unfurled a “Free Palestine” banner over the building. Social media posts show New York City police tackling and arresting some of the protesters. Museum officials say there was damage to artwork in the plaza, and museum security staff were physically and verbally harassed. Protesters say they want the museum to divest from any investments linked to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

