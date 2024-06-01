Pulitzer Prize-winning AP photographer Ron Edmonds dies. His images of Reagan shooting are indelible
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press photographer Ron Edmonds has died. He was 77 and died Friday night in Virginia. Edmonds was new to the job covering the Reagan White House when the president went to a Washington hotel in March 1981 to give a speech. Edmonds was in place for an exclusive series of pictures taken across the roof of Reagan’s limousine as Reagan was struck by shots fired by John Hinckley Jr., and then shoved down and into the vehicle. It sped to the hospital where doctors saved the president’s life. That coverage and those indelible images won Edmonds the Pulitzer for spot news photography. Edmonds retired in 2009.