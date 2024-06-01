Registered sex offender suspected in death of Maryland parole officer arrested in West Virginia

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) — Police say a registered sex offender wanted in the death of a parole officer whose body was found in the man’s apartment in Maryland has been arrested in West Virginia. Police say that the body of 33-year-old Davis Martinez was found Friday in the Chevy Chase apartment of Emanuel Edward Sewell. Police in Montgomery County say Martinez was conducting a check on Sewell, who had been released from prison in 2021. Authorities say when Martinez did not report back to work, officers went to the apartment and found his body. U.S. Marshals Service officers arrested Sewell Saturday near Hurricane, West Virginia. It wasn’t immediately known if Sewell had an attorney.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.