US military completes major exercise in Africa and works to deepen partnerships

TAN TAN, Morocco (AP) — Military forces from the United States and nearly three dozen countries have wrapped up the largest annual joint training exercise in Africa after two weeks in Tunisia, Ghana, Senegal and Morocco. During Africa Lion, the U.S. military showcased part of what they offer countries facing instability inside and just beyond their borders. Along with African militaries, they celebrated partnerships and training to combat growing instability and violence throughout the region. But despite the spectacle, parts of Africa are getting more dangerous and new questions are circulating about how Western countries engage with the continent with the backdrop of new competition from Russia and China.

