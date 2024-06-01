Woman pleads guilty to negligent homicide in death of New York anti-gang activist

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A New York woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the 2018 death of an anti-gang activist during a dispute over a memorial for the activist’s slain daughter. Prosecutors say Annmarie Drago entered the plea Friday in a Long Island courtroom and is expected to be sentenced to five years of probation on Aug. 1. Authorities say Drago drove over Evelyn Rodriguez in Brentwood in September 2018 and killed the 50-year-old activist. Prosecutors say the confrontation happened after Drago removed items from a memorial honoring Rodriguez’s daughter. Drago and her lawyer did not return messages Saturday.

