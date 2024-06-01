Yemen’s Houthis sentence 44 to death on charges of collaboration with a Saudi-led coalition

CAIRO (AP) — A court run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has sentenced 44 people to death, including a businessman working with aid groups, on spying charges. A defense lawyer said Saturday they were among 49 people who were detained by the Iran-backed rebels and accused of collaborating with the enemy, a reference to the Saudi-led coalition that has been at war with the Houthis since 2015. Among those sentenced to death is Adnan al-Harazi, CEO of Prodigy Systems, a Sanaa-based company that developed systems to help humanitarian groups register and verify the distribution of aid in the war-stricken country.

