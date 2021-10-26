Female inmate escapes from a federal prison in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say they are searching for an inmate who escaped from a federal prison in Phoenix. Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons say 36-year-old Rosann Tercero was discovered missing early Tuesday morning from the minimum-security satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix. The prison is located near Interstate 17 south of Anthem. The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been notified and are trying to find Tercero. Federal authorities believe Tercero may try to leave Arizona and possibly is headed to New Mexico. Tercero was serving a 117-month sentence for various drug offenses.