Raging gunbattles in northern Mexico city kill 4, wound 2

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Residents of the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros are recovering from a night of terror in which raging gunbattles left civilians diving for cover. The government of the border state of Tamaulipas said Saturday that three gunmen, including a leader of the Gulf Cartel, were killed in the firefights with police. A female municipal employee who was apparently caught in the crossfire also died, and two civilians and two suspects were wounded. The drug gang gunmen opened fire on police, who found a bulletproof vehicle along with four .50-caliber sniper rifles at the scene. A total of four suspected gunmen were arrested.