Mexico tops 30,000 virus deaths for 5th in world, but Juárez sees least deaths in months
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — Mexico topped 30,000 Covid-19 deaths Saturday, overtaking France as the country with the fifth-highest death toll since the coronavirus outbreak began.
Officials reported 523 more confirmed coronavirus deaths for the day, bringing the nation’s total to 30,366 for the pandemic.
But in Ciudad Juárez, state health officials on Saturday said the city this week had recorded its fewest virus deaths since April.
On Saturday, Juárez saw five new deaths and 50 additional cases. Juárez ended the week with just 28 deaths and 207 new cases, which marks its lowest week for virus fatalities since the week of April 25.
Mexico’s total confirmed infections on Saturday rose by almost 6,000 to 251,165, about on par with Spain, the eighth highest caseload.
There have now been a total of 2,802 cases reported in Juárez, with 530 deaths to date from the virus.
In Chihuahua state, officials on Saturday confirmed a total of 4,811 cases across the state, with 677 total deaths.
Given the spike in cases in the neighboring United States, several Mexican border states announced they were establishing temperature checks for visitors coming from the U.S. for business or essential activities.
