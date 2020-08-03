Skip to Content
Mexican Consulate holds ceremony honoring El Paso shooting victims

A ceremony to remember and honor the victims of the El Paso mass shooting is held at the Mexican Consulate.

EL PASO, Texas -- The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso held a ceremony Monday morning to honor of the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019 mass shooting.

During the event, officials unveiled a memorial plaque.

Eight Mexicans were among the 23 people killed in the shooting, while eight other Mexicans were wounded.

Authorities have said that alleged gunman Patrick Crusius confessed to the Walmart mass shooting and admitted that he targeted Mexicans.

To watch an archived video of the memorial event click here.

