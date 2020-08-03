Mexican Consulate holds ceremony honoring El Paso shooting victims

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso held a ceremony Monday morning to honor of the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019 mass shooting.

During the event, officials unveiled a memorial plaque.

Eight Mexicans were among the 23 people killed in the shooting, while eight other Mexicans were wounded.

Authorities have said that alleged gunman Patrick Crusius confessed to the Walmart mass shooting and admitted that he targeted Mexicans.

To watch an archived video of the memorial event click here.