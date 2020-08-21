Border Patrol agents in El Paso find abandoned bag in desert with drugs worth an estimated $270K

Border

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents thwarted a drug smuggling attempt Friday and seized illegal drugs with an estimated street value of about $270,000.

An Ysleta Border Patrol agent conducting surveillance saw an individual approach the border fence shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

Agents searched the area and found an abandoned plastic bag.

The suspected contraband was transported to the Ysleta station to be tested and weighed.

Investigators said the bag contained 7.75 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $250,000 and 24.2 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of nearly $20,000.

The drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.