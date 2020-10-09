Border Patrol agents in Alamogordo find 3 pounds of cocaine hidden in truck’s battery

Border

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico – Border Patrol agents in Alamogordo discovered nearly three pounds of cocaine hidden in a pick-up truck’s battery during an inspection stop on Thursday.

According to the Border Patrol, a Ford F-150 truck approached the Alamogordo immigration checkpoint along U.S. Highway 54.

A canine alerted agents to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

During a further inspection by agents, they found a bundle inside the truck’s battery containing about three pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $80,000.

The driver, identified as a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for criminal prosecution.