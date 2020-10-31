Mexican TV news anchor gunned down on downtown Juárez street

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- A Mexican television journalist has been shot to death in Juárez, reportedly suffering 11 gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors in Chihuahua state said journalist Arturo Alba Medina was found gunned down on a downtown Juárez street.

State prosecutors pledged to investigate the killing, which occurred late Thursday night.

They said Alba Medina worked as a TV news anchor and served as spokesman for a local college, the Instituto Tecnológico of Ciudad Juárez.

At least seven journalists have been killed in Mexico this year. More than 140 journalists have been killed there over the past 20 years.