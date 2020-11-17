24 migrants found stashed in El Paso hotels during alleged human smuggling attempt

Border

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Homeland Security investigators said they disrupted a human smuggling attempt and discovered 24 undocumented immigrants being held at a couple of motels near the El Paso International Airport.

A U.S. citizen was taken into custody in connection with the stash house discoveries made last week, authorities said. Others arrested included migrants from Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador and Mexico.

“Our El Paso region is a rich environment that is being exploited daily by transnational criminal organizations that knowingly place human beings at high risk or in harm’s way, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez.