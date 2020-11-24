Border Patrol agents in Clint, Lordsburg discover marijuana worth thousands

Border

CLINT, Texas – Border Patrol agents with the Clint station arrested two people and seized marijuana with a street value of more than $70,000, officials said Tuesday.

Agents found muddy footprints coming out of an irrigation canal just north of the international border late last week.

The agents followed two sets of footprints for about a mile to another irrigation canal. There, agents searched tall brush and found two bundles that were partially concealed.

The bundles contained 89 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $71,000.

Agents found two people trying to hide in an irrigation pipe about five feet from the discovered marijuana.

The 33-year-old man from Mexico was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution. A juvenile, also from Mexico, was turned over to immigration authorities in that country.

In Lordsburg, New Mexico, that same day, Border Patrol agents found 139 pounds of marijuana abandoned in the desert with a street value of $111,200.

Agents on horseback and with canine teams tracked three suspects for nearly 10 miles.

They eventually found three large burlap sacks hidden in a rocky mountainside.

The suspects couldn’t be found and it is believed that they returned to Mexico.