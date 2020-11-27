Mexico has record number of new virus infections as Juarez surpasses 2,000 deaths

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — Mexico reported a record daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases Friday, with 12,081 more infections reported.

Ciudad Juarez reported 167 of those new cases along with 65 additional deaths related to the virus, to take the city's death toll over 2,000.

The total number of cases reported to date in Juarez is 20,783 with 2,013 fatalities.

Across Chihuahua state, there has been a total of 37,099 infections and 3,326 deceased.

Mexican health officials said the current situation constitutes an “alert,” and added that nationwide, infections had risen by over 8% in the past week.

In most parts of Mexico, only people with serious symptoms are tested, leading to an undercount of infections.