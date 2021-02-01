5 Mexican nationals charged with attempting to smuggle drugs, migrants into U.S. through Hudspeth County

Border

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas – Five Mexican nationals were charged in federal court Monday in connection with a smuggling incident that attempted to bring dozens of undocumented migrants and millions of dollars of drugs into the country through Hudspeth County.

Four Mexican nationals were charged with one count of conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants. Those charged are Jose Jesus Cardenas-Gonzalez, 40; Cristian Armando Lucero-Gonzalez, 21; Damian Arturo Izaguirre-Velasquez, 27; and Luis Francisco Galaz-Baldenegro, 36.

A fifth Mexican national – Manuel Uriel Pinuelas Salas, 25 -- was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaints, U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped the five drivers on Jan. 28 as they were traveling in a caravan about a 10 miles north of the border near the base of Quitman Mountain in Hudspeth County.

Agents said they discovered 77 undocumented migrants inside four vehicles and more than 450 pounds of marijuana and more than 150 pounds of methamphetamine inside a fifth vehicle. The drugs had an estimated street value of $5.4 million.

Pinuelas faces between 10 years and life in prison. The other four defendants face up to 20 years each.

All five remain in federal custody.