Congressman says Fort Bliss shelter could begin receiving migrant children on Tuesday

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- It appears a shelter for unaccompanied migrant children at Fort Bliss could see its first arrivals on Tuesday.

That's according to Congressman Tony Gonzalez, whose Texas District 23 covers part of far east El Paso. He was briefed by Fort Bliss officials on Monday.

I visited Fort Bliss to see the new the unaccompanied minor shelter being stood up there. The facility at Fort Bliss is set to receive children on March 30 and will hold 5,000 beds for unaccompanied children who cross the border. pic.twitter.com/gE18x1Ufsh — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) March 29, 2021

Gonzalez also toured Annunciation House and parts of Juarez while he was in the Borderland.

"It is absolutely a humanitarian crisis. What I saw today, what I've seen over the past several weeks - and months - it's absolutely a humanitarian crisis. And I'm worried it's going to get worse, cause it is," Gonzalez told ABC-7 about the latest migrant surge.

Unlike other Republican lawmakers, Gonzalez has been touring facilities alongside Democrats, such as El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

Gonzalez said the only way to fix the immigration issue is for both sides, Republicans and Democrats, to come together.

"I'm just looking for a solution, less finger pointing and let's come together and find a solution to this - that both has a strong border security package, and also a reformed immigration package that makes sense," he told ABC-7.

Gonzalez on Monday night was doing a ride along with U.S. Border Patrol officials to see firsthand what conditions are like when agents take migrants into custody.