Border Patrol finds 35 migrants in El Paso stash house, arrests 3 with weapons in Sierra Blanca

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol agents had a busy Tuesday in the Borderland as they found dozens of migrants in an El Paso stash house and arrested several others in Sierra Blanca following an armed home break-in, officials said Wednesday.

The stash house discovery of 35 migrants occurred in central El Paso. Agents said all of them were returned to Mexico under the Title 42 pandemic order.

Of the 35 migrants, officials indicated there were 7 Mexicans, 19 Guatemalans, 7 Ecuadorians, 1 Nicaraguan, and 1 Honduran.

One other person found in the stash house was being held by authorities and may face harboring charges.

(Three migrants found with weapons after a burglary in Sierra Blanca. Photo: CBP)

Meantime, Border Patrol agents also arrested three armed undocumented migrants in Sierra Blanca.

Agents said the arrests happened at a ranch house that had been burglarized; the migrants had two loaded handguns and ammunition.

Agents indicated the arrests happened without incident, but they added it could've turn easily turned violent given the weapons involved.