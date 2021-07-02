WATCH: Mexico oil firm suffers huge gas pipeline fire in Gulf
Gulf of Mexico on fire 🔥 after underwater pipeline ruptures near Pemex’s Ku Maloob Zaap oil rig pic.twitter.com/FeXOYcx3D5— Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) July 2, 2021
MEXICO CITY, Mexico -- Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.
Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.
Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.
The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 150 yards from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.
But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.
An underwater gas pipeline has caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico. It is connected to a platform operated by Mexican oil giant Pemex that was producing 726,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent at the moment of the incident. https://t.co/xLzQOkumWhpic.twitter.com/ieqCVhtD95— Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) July 2, 2021
