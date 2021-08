Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Feria Juarez 2021 has been postponed.

The event was set to start Thursday and run through Aug. 29.



According to the event's organizers, the delay is for preventative reasons and to allow attendees to get their second Covid-19 vaccination dose.

The Juarez Feria is traditionally held at the Mexican plaza with the big X.

Event organizers said they hope to put out new festival dates soon.