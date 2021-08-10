Cartel members arrested for Juarez car junkyard arson fires

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- At least five car junkyards were set ablaze simultaneously by members of the Mexican drug cartel called "La Linea," according to Juarez city officials.

The fires caused big plumes of black smoke that could be seen near Chamizal park and in other areas along the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso on Monday night.

Officials said one of the junkyards held almost 30 vehicles that had been reported stolen.

Juarez police arrested four men who they said had empty gallon containers and rags in their vehicles with traces of gasoline.