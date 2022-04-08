Four stash house busts, net 53 migrants, in a busy 24-hour period in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – As many as 53 migrants were taken into custody in a series of stash house busts in a busy 24-hour period.

The following busts were reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on April 6:

Stash house near Fred Wilson, 15 migrants; From Mexico and Honduras

Stash house near Piedras and Texas Ave., 9 migrants; From Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua

Stash house near Paisano Drive, 19 migrants; From Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico

Stash house near Alameda Ave., 10 migrants; from Guatemala, Mexico and Honduras.

Subjects amenable to Title 42 were expelled back to Mexico. Others were transported to the Central Processing Center.

“These events highlight the importance of partnerships between agencies within the Department of Homeland Security and exemplifies our commitment to disrupt human smuggling,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Our Border Patrol Stations work as a team and have seamless partnerships with other agencies in an effort to combat illegal human smuggling activity in our community.”