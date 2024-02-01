El Paso and Juárez mayors discuss possible impact of BOTA modernization

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Wednesday, Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar visited El Paso to give a talk for business leaders and stakeholders in El Paso. He was invited by the El Paso Central Administration.

Mayor Pérez Cuéllar said he is constantly communicating with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, especially about migration concerns.

One concern of residents living in the South-Central El Paso area is the future modernization of the Bridge of the Americas. They would like to reduce emissions and the pollution issues in this area caused by the flow of traffic through the bridge.

ABC-7 asked Mayor Pérez Cuéllar about this modernization project.

"This is an issue that has to do with the federal government, both the United States and Mexico. Efforts have been made, there is Guadalupe-Tornillo that will surely help relieve cargo traffic. There is Santa Teresa who can also help with that, however, Zaragoza and BOTA continue to be very important bridges," Mayor Pérez Cuéllar said.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser also said it is very important that leaders and officials address the neighborhood and the air pollution. They want to first work with a lot of the stakeholders and with Mexico and Juárez as well.

Both mayors said they would like to make it safe for both communities.

"We breathe the same air and we represent the same people. It's really important that we talk and we come up with a solution. And the solution is before we write any letter before we do anything, you know, what do we need to do?," El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said.