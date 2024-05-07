El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The 2024 Beautillion, from boyhood to manhood, is a significant event in our community and is just around the corner.

The event focuses on minority males and serves as a scholarship fundraiser for deserving high school seniors in the El Paso area.

The program targets the International President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Mary Shy Scott, and is focused on the Black Family. It will also help combat the negative press about African American males.

The first Beautillion was held on December 29, 1990, at Fort Bliss Officers Club. The criteria were that the young man be an all-around decent person with moral standards, leadership, and academic potential. At its inception, the young men were classified as juniors, seniors, or first-year freshmen in college.

The El Paso community plays a crucial role in the Beautillion as the young men represent a cross-section of the area. The Eta Pi Omega Chapter is responsible for bringing the Beautillion to the El Paso community. Anyone can attend tickets are $65.00

June 2, 2024 at the Wyndham Hotel at 2 pm

The last day to purchase a ticket is May 24, 2024.