Fentanyl Awareness Day Event

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The Las Cruces Police Department and several community service organizations are hosting a National Fentanyl Awareness Day. the event will provide information on substance use disorders, available resources, and treatment services for those wishing to learn more about the dangers of the synthetic opioid.

The free event will be held from 3 to 6 pm on Tuesday, May 7, at Young Park, 850 S. Walnut St., in Las Cruces. Anyone who wishes to learn more about fentanyl and opioid abuse is encouraged to attend.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

