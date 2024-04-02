Skip to Content
27-year-old American woman accused of smuggling fentanyl hidden in a hamburger

Published 3:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 27-year-old American woman is charged with trying to transport 0.034 pounds of fentanyl inside of a hamburger.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released an image of the hamburger with a plastic-wrapped bundle of drugs inside.

Officials say the woman was trying to cross into the U.S. through the Paso Del Norte port of entry on March 23, 2024.

The woman was arrested by CBP officers then turned over to local authorities for prosecution. They are not identifying the woman.

