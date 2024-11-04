Skip to Content
Human smugglers endanger toddler’s life trying to get around Border Patrol checkpoint near Alamogordo

Anthony "Scott" Good via X
Published 4:19 PM

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted about an incident at a checkpoint this weekend.

Good says a child's life was put in peril as human smugglers tried to "circumvent" the Border Patrol checkpoint.

Good says that Alamogordo Border Patrol agents disrupted the smuggling attempt and took 20 migrants into custody.

Good also posted photos of the apprehension on X. The photos show the child to be a small toddler.

