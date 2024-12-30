Convicted rapist found illegally entering the U.S. in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S Border Patrol agents arrested Mario Roberto Ochoa Zapata on December 27, 2024 after they found him illegally entering the country in El Paso.

Ochoa Zapata, a felon convicted of second degree rape in Tulsa in 2011, had previously been sentenced to 14 years in prison, Border Patrol officials say.

Ochoa Zapata, who is from Honduras, will be prosecuted for his illegal re-entry, official say.

Border Patrol agents had found Ochoa Zapata traveling in a group with three other people attempting to enter the country, according to officials. Authorities have not released any other information.